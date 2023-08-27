Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

300 block of Market Street
300 block of Market Street(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to WAVE.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Market Street. Officers arrived and found one man dead. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police said.

WAVE News spoke to the mother of the victim, who identified him as 37-year-old Terrance Bethel.

The mother said Bethel is a father and has a 10-year-old daughter.

Terrance Bethel, 37
Terrance Bethel, 37(Family Picture)

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two other men and three women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men is in critical condition. The rest are expected to survive their injuries.

Mitchell said a seventh victim was found at Jewish Hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD AJ McClung seized items
Columbus Police arrest 3 juveniles in AJ McClung Stadium incident
Police presence on Colorado Street
Homicide investigation underway on the 2900 block of Colorado St.
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
MGN police lights
Two teens dead after single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Glenwood wins WTVM Stateline Showdown
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups

Latest News

Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured