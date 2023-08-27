Scattered Showers and Storms Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The beginning of this work week is looking rainy; scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Chattahoochee Valley through Wednesday. These showers and storms can be expected in those afternoon and evening hours Monday and Tuesday; rain coverage is between 50-70% Monday through Wednesday. Even though rain is in our forecast the temperatures are going to begin to cool over the next few days. Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will be in the low-to mid- 90s, but by Wednesday we could have temperatures in the mid-80s.

Monday High Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Idalia has formed off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to strengthen once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. As for the track, the National Hurricane Center has shifted the track slightly eastward as of the latest advisory. We will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Idalia over the coming days for the potential impacts the system may have across the Valley.

