Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 4300 block of Forrest Road in Columbus.
A shooting investigation is underway in the 4300 block of Forrest Rd. One person injured #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) August 27, 2023
Officials say that one individual is injured.
The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.
