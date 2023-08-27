Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 4300 block of Forrest Road in Columbus.

A shooting investigation is underway in the 4300 block of Forrest Rd. One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) August 27, 2023

Officials say that one individual is injured.

The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

