Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 4300 block of Forrest Road in Columbus.

Officials say that one individual is injured.

The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

