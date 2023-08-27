Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Storm Damage in the Chattahoochee Valley

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 crews were able to capture some of the recent storm damage from some strong storms that rolled through that Chattahoochee Valley earlier today.

The Columbus Police Department warns residents about traffic lights being out at Airport Thruway and I-185.

Here is some of the damage News Leader 9 was able to capture:

30th St. in Columbus
30th St. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
Earline Ave in Columbus
Earline Ave in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
Howard Ave. in Columbus
Howard Ave. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
39th St. and Howard Ave
39th St. and Howard Ave(Source: WTVM)
Woodruff Rd storm damage
Woodruff Rd storm damage(Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD AJ McClung seized items
Columbus Police arrest 3 juveniles in AJ McClung Stadium incident
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Police presence on Colorado Street
Homicide investigation underway on the 2900 block of Colorado St.
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
Columbus inmate in critical condition, family seeks answers
MGN police lights
Two teens dead after single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County

Latest News

Woodruff Road storm damage
CPD critically missing person John Pruitt
Columbus Police locate critically missing man with Schizophrenia
Police presence on Armour Rd
Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured