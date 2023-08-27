Storm Damage in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 crews were able to capture some of the recent storm damage from some strong storms that rolled through that Chattahoochee Valley earlier today.

The Columbus Police Department warns residents about traffic lights being out at Airport Thruway and I-185.

Traffic lights are out at Airport Thruway and I-185. There’s also some debris in the road. Use caution if you’re traveling in the area. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) August 27, 2023

Here is some of the damage News Leader 9 was able to capture:

30th St. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Earline Ave in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Howard Ave. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

39th St. and Howard Ave (Source: WTVM)

Woodruff Rd storm damage (Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.