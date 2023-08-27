Storm Damage in the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Aug. 27, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 crews were able to capture some of the recent storm damage from some strong storms that rolled through that Chattahoochee Valley earlier today.
The Columbus Police Department warns residents about traffic lights being out at Airport Thruway and I-185.
Traffic lights are out at Airport Thruway and I-185. There's also some debris in the road.
Here is some of the damage News Leader 9 was able to capture:
