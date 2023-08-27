Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash in Phenix City has claimed the lives of three Smiths Station residents, and leaves one minor child with serious injuries.

Officials say a SUV rear ended a semi-truck on Highway 80 East in Phenix City near Garrett Harrison Stadium.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr, the driver, 32-year-old Ami Napier and 33-year-old Jimmy Napier Jr. was pronounced dead on scene at approximately 6:12 p.m. The coroner says that the two minor children of the Napier’s were in the rear of the vehicle.

They say one minor child was in critical condition and had to be airlifted to Atlanta Hospital and since has passed away, the other minor child suffered serious injuries.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

