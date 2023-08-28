2 killed, multiple injured over violent weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on Colorado Street on Saturday.

“That case is being investigated. Early on, we do feel like we will make some significant progress,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Lance Deaton.

Sunday, the violence continuing with what police are calling a shootout on Armor Road.

“[The shooting happened in] broad daylight, on Sunday. People leaving church with kids in their car, and criminals initiate a gun fight chasing each other up and down the road,” said Deaton.

A bullet hit an innocent bystander in the neck and the leg, but he is expected to survive.

Later, officers would respond to a fatal stabbing on 31st Avenue where a 23-year-old woman was arrested.

Columbus Cure Violence Director Jerome Lawson says these crimes should be treated as a community disease.

“We have an influx in prison population juvenile jail population, all the numbers are going up, but we are still singing the same song,” said Lawson.

