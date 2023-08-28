Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends are remembering the lives of the Napier family following a fatal wreck over the weekend.

32-year-ol Ami Napier and 33-year-old Jimmy Napier Jr. were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Highway 80 in Russell County near Garrett Harrison Stadium.

The couple’s two children were also in the vehicle. One child, 8-year-old Hudson Napier, later died from his injuries. The other child, 4-year-old Grayson Napier, is hospitalized and in stable condition.

The family was on their way to a baseball team practice when the accident occurred.

“When you saw one you saw the other they were very very tight with that kind of thing. I don’t know how we’re going to do this,” said Krystal Napier.

Holley Morris considered Ami her best friend. She wishes the wreck was simply a bad dream.

“I’m just waiting for her to call me or text me or snapchat me or something and realize that it was real, that I can’t talk to her anymore and my baby can’t play with his best friend anymore, no more baseball it’s really hard,” said Morris.

Her son Leland was teammates with Hudson.

“The thing I’m going to miss the most doing with him is playing baseball and playing all the other fun stuff like when we went to the beach and when we went camping,” said Leland Morris.

The Napiers lived in Smiths Station, but were part of the Jordan Vocational High School Red Jacket Nation. Jimmy and Ami were high school sweethearts who both graduated from Jordan. Jordan worked as a teacher and coach at the high school.

Students of Jimmy Napier said they will miss the man they refered to as the “school dad.”

“He was always there for others and he was one of the amazing teachers I know, he was my favorite teacher,” said Addisyn Grau.

The Napier family ask for nothing to be placed at the crash side on Highway 80 for safety reasons. A make-shift memorial is present at the corner of Lee Road 296 and 297.

Smiths Station mayor Bubba Copeland released a statement following the tragic wreck:

It is with our deepest sympathy to announce the tragic loss of a local family. The Smiths Station community sends condolences to the family, friends and loved ones for the tragic loss of the Napiers. On the evening of Saturday, August 26, the Napiers of Smiths Station, AL were involved in an auto accident on US 80 East in Phenix City, AL. Jimmy Napier, Jr., Ami Napier, Hudson Napier did not survive. Their youngest son, Grayson Napier, was airlifted to an Atlanta Hospital and is in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family and community. Ami was a loving Wife and Mother of two. Jimmy worked at Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy. He was also a coach for Smiths Station Youth Baseball. His son, Hudson Napier, attended East Smiths Station School and played youth baseball in Smiths Station. We are formally announcing a community-wide Moment of Silence in remembrance of our citizens on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 1:30 EST. The City of Smiths Station’s Park and Recreation Director, Jason Stewert, has recommended citizens to wear their favorite jersey in commemoration of Coach Jimmy Napier, Jr., Ami and their son Hudson on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

