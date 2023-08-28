Business Break
Impact of Idalia and midweek rain chances

By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A change in the weather pattern has arrived in the Valley, going from hot and dry, to rainier and slightly cooler. There is a stationary front that is sitting across the Valley helping to drive the scattered showers and storms we will see on Tuesday; rain coverage Tuesday is at 60%.

On Wednesday we expect to feel the fringe effects from Tropical Storm Idalia, specifically more in our southern Georgia counties from Fort Gaines to Americus. There they can expect more showers and potential winds gusts of up to 30 mph.

Consider this a graphic showing the places most likely to get a lot of rain - with the red and yellow being the major...

Posted by Meteorologist Derek Kinkade WTVM on Monday, August 28, 2023

Elsewhere across the Valley could experience minimal to no mpacts (chance of showers, gusts of wind up to 25 mph). After Wednesday, drier conditions and cooler temperatures are in store as high pressure moves back over our area. Temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s with rain coverage expected to be between 10-20%.

