Man shot, killed during walk at LaGrange park

LPD logo
(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway in LaGrange after a man was found shot and killed at an area park.

Authorities responded to a 911 call for help at 8AM Monday near the Sunny Point Recreation Area. A passerby had discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 69-year-old Kenneth Stanley Dial, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators report Dial regularly walks at the park off Mooty Bridge Road. Witnesses report hearing gunshots at 7:30AM.

A suspect has not been identified in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Departement at (706) 883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

