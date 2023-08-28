Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Scattered Storms Tuesday & Fringe Tropical Effects

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A change in the weather pattern has arrived in the valley; going from hot and dry to rainier and slightly cooler. There is a stationary front that is sitting across the Valley helping to drive the scattered showers and storms we will see on Tuesday; rain coverage Tuesday is at 60%. Low temperatures Monday nights are expected to be in the mid-70s with our northern counties in the low-70s; high temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the low-90s.

Rain coverage this week
Rain coverage this week(WTVM Weather)

On Wednesday we expect to feel the fringe effects from Tropical Storm Idalia, specifically more in our southeastern Georgia counties from Fort Gaines to Americus. Those locations in southeastern Georgia can expect more showers/storms and potential winds gusts of up to 30 mph. Elsewhere across the Valley could experience minimal to no impacts (chance of showers, gusts of wind up to 25 mph).

Fringe Effects from Tropical Storm Idalia
Fringe Effects from Tropical Storm Idalia(WTVM Weather)

After Wednesday, drier conditions and cooler temperatures are in store as high pressure moves back over our area. Temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s with rain coverage expected to be between 10-20%.

Less muggy heading into this weekend
Less muggy heading into this weekend(WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Police presence on Armour Rd
Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway on Forrest Rd, 1 injured
Storm damage on Hamilton Rd
Storm Damage in the Chattahoochee Valley
CPD critically missing person John Pruitt
Columbus Police locate critically missing man with Schizophrenia

Latest News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon as hold onto the hot and muggy...
Unsettled start to workweek with PM storms
Scattered showers and storms will be around during the first half of the week.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Monday High Temperatures
Scattered Showers and Storms Monday
Highs and PoPs WTVM
The Last Day of Brutal Heat with Big Changes to the Weather Starting Tomorrow