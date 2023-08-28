Scattered Storms Tuesday & Fringe Tropical Effects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A change in the weather pattern has arrived in the valley; going from hot and dry to rainier and slightly cooler. There is a stationary front that is sitting across the Valley helping to drive the scattered showers and storms we will see on Tuesday; rain coverage Tuesday is at 60%. Low temperatures Monday nights are expected to be in the mid-70s with our northern counties in the low-70s; high temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the low-90s.

Rain coverage this week (WTVM Weather)

On Wednesday we expect to feel the fringe effects from Tropical Storm Idalia, specifically more in our southeastern Georgia counties from Fort Gaines to Americus. Those locations in southeastern Georgia can expect more showers/storms and potential winds gusts of up to 30 mph. Elsewhere across the Valley could experience minimal to no impacts (chance of showers, gusts of wind up to 25 mph).

Fringe Effects from Tropical Storm Idalia (WTVM Weather)

After Wednesday, drier conditions and cooler temperatures are in store as high pressure moves back over our area. Temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s with rain coverage expected to be between 10-20%.

Less muggy heading into this weekend (WTVM Weather)

