Unsettled start to workweek with PM storms

Tyler’s forecast
Scattered showers and storms will be around during the first half of the week.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered to numerous rain and storms are expected to develop during the first couple days of the workweek as a stationary front sits right on top of us in the Chattahoochee Valley. We’re also tracking soon-to-be Hurricane Idalia, which should pass comfortably to our southeast.

Clouds build Monday afternoon. Hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. It will feel like 100 to 105 degrees with the humidity, which will help pop off storms starting early to mid afternoon and continuing in the evening hours. We have about a 50-60% coverage of rain in the forecast; some storms could be locally strong packing frequent lightning, heavy rain and even gusty winds.

Highs today
Highs today(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly sunny Tuesday. Not quite as hot as moisture continues to build over the southeast. Rain and storms increase during the midday, afternoon and evening hours with around 60-70% rain coverage expected. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Decent rain chances are in the forecast during the first part of the workweek. Drier late in...
Decent rain chances are in the forecast during the first part of the workweek. Drier late in the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Tropical Storm Idalia is near the western tip of Cuba Monday. It will enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday night or early Tuesday as it picks up speed and strength. It is forecast to become a hurricane, perhaps making landfall as a major hurricane Wednesday along the Florida Gulf Coast, most likely over the Big Bend or Nature Coast, north of Tampa. While impacts will spread well inland across the southeast, we’re expecting very fringe effects here. Severe weather is unlikely given we’ll be on the western side. Some may not even get rain Wednesday, especially in east Alabama, as Idalia makes its closest approach. The best chance of more persistent showers with some of the rain bands appears to be in our southeastern counties based on the latest forecast. In fact,
I think many of us have a better chance of rain before Wednesday (not related to this storm). We’ll keep an eye on this.

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads toward the Florida...
Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads toward the Florida Big Bend mid-week. Effects should be pretty minimal in the valley.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As Idalia moves toward the Carolina coast Thursday, an increasingly drier air mass is poised to move into our region. More importantly, temperatures and even humidity levels appear to be much more tolerable. This should leave us in a pretty warm and dry pattern (with comfortable mornings) Labor Day weekend.

Drying out late week just in time for Labor Day Weekend.
Drying out late week just in time for Labor Day Weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

