Columbus organizations provide essentials for homeless veterans in need

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Rotary Club donated items for homeless veterans at the Plummer Home, which provides temporary housing and support to military veterans in need.

Members from the rotary club, a representative from a local linen company, and the Plummer House Leadership Team members lined up outside the home on 18th Street with backpacks filled with essential items.

Co-founder of the Plummer Home Charles Brauknight says seeing the community collaborating for one cause makes him feel good.

“What a good venture that Rotorary has done for our organization. This helps guys in the event that they leave; they can take that with them, and they’ll always have something to start with,” said Brauknight.

“Veterans have served our country, and we don’t need to turn our back on them,” said Bob Andrews with the Muscogee Rotary Club.

The items will be distributed to veterans living in the Plummer Home and to other homeless veterans. For more information, contact Muscogee Rotary Club or The Plummer Home.

