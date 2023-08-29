Business Break
Crews responding to rollover wreck on Gateway Drive in Columbus

Wreck on Gateway Drive
Wreck on Gateway Drive(Source: WTVM/Aaron Lee)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First responders are on the scene of a serious accident on Gateway Drive where a vehicle has crashed and rolled over.

The area of Gateway Drive between Billings Road and Coca Cola Boulevard is closed to traffic while crews respond to the injured driver.

Stay with WTVM News Leader 9 for updates on-air and online. g

