Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and revealed she had to turn down the royal invitation from Kate.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter (left), AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File (right))
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Dolly Parton recently revealed she had to decline an invitation to afternoon tea with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and revealed she had to turn down the royal invitation from Kate.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate, but I couldn’t even go,” Parton said. “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me, and one of these days I’m going to get to do that.”

She joked that Kate “wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no.”

Parton, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She had attempted to withdraw from consideration on the grounds that she hadn’t earned a rock-and-roll title.

However, she said the honor inspired her to release a rock album and announced one in May.

“Rockstar” is set to be released in November. The track list, which has already been released, features nine original songs and 21 classic covers, including duets.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Crews responding to rollover wreck on Gateway Drive in Columbus
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Impact of hurricane
Impact of Idalia and midweek rain chances
Police presence on Armour Rd
Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged in killing of faculty advisor denied bond
Gov. Kemp announces new manufacturing facility to be opened in West Point
Gov. Kemp announces new manufacturing facility to be opened in West Point