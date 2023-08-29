Business Break
Fringe effects from Hurricane Idalia

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early Wednesday morning is when our southeastern Georgia counties can begin to feel effects from Hurricane Idalia. For our counties in Eastern Alabama, Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, breezy, and there is a chance of rain. For our southeastern Georgia counties, expect showers at times and breezy conditions. Temperatures Wednesday can be expected in the low- to mid-80s thanks to the rain and cloud cover due to Hurricane Idalia. 

Thursday and beyond looks much drier and less muggy; rain coverage Thursday through Saturday is expected to be between 10-30%. Mostly sunny conditions though headed into Labor Day weekend, with temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s. You can download our free WTVM Weather app to track the rain across the Valley tomorrow and beyond.

