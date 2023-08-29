Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gov. Kemp announces new manufacturing facility to be opened in West Point

Gov. Kemp announces new manufacturing facility to be opened in West Point
Gov. Kemp announces new manufacturing facility to be opened in West Point(Source: City of West Point Georgia)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An automotive supplier, Daesol Ausys Gerogia, is investing $72 million in Harris County, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

The supplier is establishing a new manufacturing facility in West Point, creating more than 140 job opportunities for residents.

The Daesol Ausys company was started in Korea during 2017, and the company designs and manufactures motor and electric vehicle interior components.

The facility coming to West Point, Georgia will produce luggage boards and covers.

“West Point has become an automotive capital in its own right, and we are excited that Daesol Ausys will join other innovators in Harris County,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a press release.

Operations for the facility are planned to start in December 2024.

There will be positions open in production, purchasing, quality control, maintenance, human resources and management.

“We extend a gracious welcome to Daesol Ausys and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with our newest corporate citizen,” said Craig Greeenhaw, Chairman of Harris County Development Authority in a press release. “West Point and Harris County continue to work well together, and this is yet another successful venture that brings jobs and capital investment into the region.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Crews responding to rollover wreck on Gateway Drive in Columbus
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Impact of hurricane
Impact of Idalia and midweek rain chances
Police presence on Armour Rd
Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Interview: Dr. Lisa Corsa speaks about the benefits of using 'Revive' compression device
Interview: Patrick Montgomery, a military veteran, talks about his hot dog company
Law enforcement kicks off “Hands Across the Border” highway campaign in Columbus
Law enforcement kicks off ‘Hands Across the Border’ highway campaign in Columbus