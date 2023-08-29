Gov. Kemp announces new manufacturing facility to be opened in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An automotive supplier, Daesol Ausys Gerogia, is investing $72 million in Harris County, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

The supplier is establishing a new manufacturing facility in West Point, creating more than 140 job opportunities for residents.

The Daesol Ausys company was started in Korea during 2017, and the company designs and manufactures motor and electric vehicle interior components.

The facility coming to West Point, Georgia will produce luggage boards and covers.

“West Point has become an automotive capital in its own right, and we are excited that Daesol Ausys will join other innovators in Harris County,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a press release.

Operations for the facility are planned to start in December 2024.

There will be positions open in production, purchasing, quality control, maintenance, human resources and management.

“We extend a gracious welcome to Daesol Ausys and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with our newest corporate citizen,” said Craig Greeenhaw, Chairman of Harris County Development Authority in a press release. “West Point and Harris County continue to work well together, and this is yet another successful venture that brings jobs and capital investment into the region.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.