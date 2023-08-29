Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: August 31-September 1 matchups

Central vs Hewitt-Trussville (August 2023)
Central vs Hewitt-Trussville (August 2023)(Source: WBRC)
By WTVM Sports Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city rivalries and cross-region matchups continue into the second full week of high school football for most teams.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR AUGUST 31-SEPTEMBER 1 SCHEDULE]

PICK ‘EM

Each week we give you the opportunity to select the winners of five area games. You can find out who the fans picked and compare that to our sports team’s selections every Wednesday night when “The Score: High School Football Preview Show” is posted online.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Voting remains open until 3PM CT / 4PM ET for our Play of the Week. Follow the link to cast your vote daily.

VOTE NOW: GW Carver Tigers-Football, Glenwood Gators & LaGrange High School are your nominees for Play of the Week! You can vote daily until 4PM ET Thursday >> https://tinyurl.com/yhxjazkk

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Friday, August 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 80 in Phenix City leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Crews responding to rollover wreck on Gateway Drive in Columbus
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Impact of hurricane
Impact of Idalia and midweek rain chances
Police presence on Armour Rd
Shooting investigation underway at Armour Rd near Airport Thruway in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

COACHES CORNER: Glenwood vs Brookstone
Glenwood wins WTVM Stateline Showdown
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups
WEEK 1: Friday August 25 highlights (Part 2)
WEEK 1: Friday August 25 highlights (Part 3)