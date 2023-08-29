Muscogee County School District releases new safety procedures for football games

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District has released revised safety procedures for varsity football games following a recent incident that caused quite an uproar and led to three teens being arrested during the annual Heritage Bowl in Columbus.

According to investigators, the yearly game between Carver and Spencer High School, held at A.J. McClung Stadium, was brought to a premature close when two girls fighting inside the stadium led to the crowd panicking and players dropping to the ground.

The game was eventually suspended, and three juveniles were found with multiple firearms right outside the event. They were taken into custody and charged with numerous crimes, including possession of a stolen firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

Now, the district has released a series of new protocols to ensure the security and enjoyment of all game attendees. The latest policy covers a series of new guidelines to be enforced and followed, including a dress code, bag policy and procedures when exiting the stadium, to name a few.

To read the complete press release, see below:

The new policy is effective immediately and will be enforced at MCSD stadiums, including Kinnett and Odis Spencer Stadium.

