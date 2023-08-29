Paws Human Society, Fla. Urgent Rescue partner to save lives amid Hurricane Idalia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are working together to respond quickly and effectively to the crisis affecting numerous animals. This joint effort is focused on rescuing, rehabilitating, and offering a safe haven for animals impacted by the destructive hurricane.

The organizations say the project does not come without some hardships. The sudden arrival of numerous animals requires more funding for medical care, nourishment, and long-term support. Public support is crucial.

“We invite the community, near and far, to stand with us in this pivotal moment,” urged Courtney Pierce of Paws Humane Society. “Your contributions, no matter the size, have the power to rewrite the stories of these animals and offer them a brighter future.”

People interested in supporting the case can help by making a tax-deductible donation to Paws Humane Society. Gifts of all amounts are appreciated and will go directly to the immediate care of animals with the organizations.

