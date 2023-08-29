Business Break
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman will face a judge Aug. 29 for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Columbus.

23-year-old Erin Smithson is accused of killing 23-year-old Brandon Tells.

Police were called out to the 100 block of 31st Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 27 around 11:16 p.m. in regards to a stabbing.

The victim was taken Piedmont Columbus Regional by car, and he was declared dead at 11:45 p.m.

Smithson was arrested and charged with murder at the scene of the killing.

She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.

