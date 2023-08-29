Summertime storms Tuesday, Fringe effects from Idalia Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of moisture Tuesday will lead to pretty healthy rain chances during the afternoon and evening. Any impacts from Idalia should be minimal in the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday, most noticeable in our southeastern counties.

Partly sunny Tuesday. It will be warm and muggy with several scattered showers and thunderstorms starting around midday through the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage is expected to be around 60-70%. Storms could again be locally strong to severe like they have been the last couple days. This is not related to Hurricane Idalia yet. Highs near 90 degrees.

There is a 60-70% coverage of showers and storms in the forecast Tuesday PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight as tropical moisture increases out of the south and Hurricane Idalia makes landfall near the Florida Big Bend Wednesday morning.

Idalia is now a hurricane as of 5 AM Tuesday with further strengthening as expected as it heads toward the north Florida coast. We are expecting to get brushed with very minimal impacts in our area. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A gloomy sky Wednesday as we’ll be on the western fringe of Hurricane Idalia. This is the best side to be on as impacts look very minimal across west Georgia and especially in east Alabama. Rain coverage across the valley is around 50% based on the latest forecast track, which we are still on the drier side of the storm. Expect passing showers and breezy conditions. The best chance of some persistent rain bands would be in our southeastern counties like Americus and Cuthbert to Albany. Rougher weather is expected east of I-75 closer to Valdosta, Waycross and Savannah. If the center of Hurricane Idalia goes a little farther west than expected, this would bring the intense rain/wind a little closer to us. However, we still expect minor impacts overall. We’re still projecting wind gusts mostly less than 30 or 35 mph and rainfall amounts ranging from nothing to just less than 2 inches. Some of us will have rougher weather Tuesday than Wednesday.

Wind gusts will generally be in the 20-30 mph range Wednesday in most of the Chattahoochee Valley, some higher gusts are possible toward Albany depending on the ultimate track of Idalia (Source: WTVM Weather)

A sharp cut off in the rain is expected across west Georgia. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As Idalia heads toward the Carolinas Thursday, dry out and turn a little more comfortable. Our highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees late week and over the weekend. Labor Day weekend looks dry as temperatures begin to really heat up again next week.

Turning drier late in the week with some cooler overnight lows through the holiday weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

