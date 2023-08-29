Video shows fiery aftermath of I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-agency news briefing involving both local and state officials has been called to provide updates on a major crash that caused significant damage to an Interstate 85 overpass near downtown Montgomery. That news conference will be broadcast on air and online by WSFA 12 News starting at 1 p.m.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, four vehicles were involved in a fiery crash around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, including an 18-wheeler that slammed into the support columns holding up the South Perry Street bridge that crosses over I-85.

Police and fire medics responded to the area and found four drivers, all with minor injuries.

The 18-wheeler was carrying a load of wood, which burst into flames under the bridge. The bridge’s support columns sustained major structural damage and at least one has separated from the bridge structure, making it unstable to use.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel and contractors on the scene at South Perry and I-85, and officials say the area will remain closed while the damage is assessed and emergency repairs are identified.

All I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge will remain closed while repairs are made. I-85 traffic is being detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, the Eastern Boulevard. Commuters should expect significant delays, however.

I-85 northbound lanes are unaffected and remain open to traffic.

The cause of the crash and the timeframe for restoring the bridge are not clear.

VIDEOS SHOW AFTERMATH

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler significantly damaged an I-85 overpass.

PHOTOS OF I-85 CRASH

Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85 (WSFA 12 News)

A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down. (WSFA 12 News)

