Wilcox County sheriff dies in car crash, Ga. State Patrol investigating

Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers
Photo of Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers(Source: Wilcox County Sheriff's Office)
By Seth Feiner and Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The sheriff of Wilcox County has died after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wilcox County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Rodgers, 52, was declared dead at the scene after his vehicle crashed into a culvert and then a tree at 4 p.m., according to Coroner Janice Brown. The crash happened on Highway 233 north of Rochelle.

Rodgers was reportedly responding to a domestic call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

Stat with WALB for updates on this developing story.

