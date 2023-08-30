2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two active-duty soldiers are arrested following a massive bust where numerous firearms, explosives and drugs were seized by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Staff Sergeant Christopher Reese and Staff Sergeant Lue Lor were taken in custody after an investigation that led officials to over 30 explosive devices, rifles, handguns and over $3,000 worth of anabolic steroids.

MCSO explosives bust (Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Reese was charged with 33 counts of possession of explosive devices, while Lor was charged with two counts of explosive device possession and one count of possession of anabolic steroids with intent to distribute.

This case is still under active investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Ft. Moore Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.