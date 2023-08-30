Auburn City Schools release new guidelines for Duck Samford Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Schools released some new guidelines for Duck Samford Stadium earlier today.

According to the Auburn City Schools’ Facebook page, the guidelines are as follows:

Students in kindergarten through 9th grade and non-school age children should be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.

All students are expected to be seated in the stands unless utilizing that bathroom facilities or concessions with adult supervision.

Students found loitering in groups outside the seated areas will be required to leave the stadium.

Auburn Police Department officers will be monitoring the adjacent parking facilities and persons attending the football game will be asked to enter the stadium. Loitering will not be permitted.