Auburn City Schools release new guidelines for Duck Samford Stadium

Duck Samford Stadium
Duck Samford Stadium(Source: Auburn City Schools)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Schools released some new guidelines for Duck Samford Stadium earlier today.

According to the Auburn City Schools’ Facebook page, the guidelines are as follows:

  • Students in kindergarten through 9th grade and non-school age children should be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.
  • All students are expected to be seated in the stands unless utilizing that bathroom facilities or concessions with adult supervision.
  • Students found loitering in groups outside the seated areas will be required to leave the stadium.
  • Auburn Police Department officers will be monitoring the adjacent parking facilities and persons attending the football game will be asked to enter the stadium. Loitering will not be permitted.
  • Home fans should purchase tickets for the home side only and be seated on that side. Visitors should purchase tickets for the visitor’s side only and be seated on that side. There will be no crossover between home and visitor seating.

