Columbus man convicted of murder in 2021 deadly shooting sentenced to life

(MGN)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sentencing was held for two Columbus men involved in a drug deal gone wrong. One was sentenced to life in prison, while the other will be out in a matter of months.

The case all started when three men met at a hotel to purchase marijuana. The buyer, Zajaliq Riley’s CashApp, would not work, so they went to another location. However, according to court testimony, before they arrived, the victim, Devian Miley, was told to get out of the car and was shot in the back.

The shooting was captured on a nearby bank security camera.

Riley was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison with an additional five years and possibly parole in 30 years. The victim’s family says they are glad the trigger man was sentenced to life, but the possibility of parole doesn’t sit well with them.

The family of Devian Miley says he will forever live through them.

Detric Bush, the co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty and testified against Riley. Bush says he was only in the car and knew nothing about plans to shoot the victim. He was also sentenced but credited with time served and will get our in less than two months.

