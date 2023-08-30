Business Break
Columbus Police working to limit reckless driving activities

Columbus police continue to crack down on reckless stunt driving in the city, making several arrests in the last few months, including three last week.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
“I’m struggling to find my joy, my sister is struggling to find her joy,” says a woman mourning the loss of her mother.

Shameka Harris lost her “joy” in October 2022. Her mother, Jennifer Gayle Durham, died as a result of a reckless driving incident on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Columbus.

“The driver that hit her, got out of his lane and got into her lane of traffic, hitting her head on. She lived for ten days, but died as a result of the accident or what I considered a murder,” said Harris.

Harris says she doesn’t understand why people participate in drag racing or stunt driving.

“I’m upset about it, I’m frustrated about it, said Harris, “I’m not upset with our law enforcement because law enforcement is doing what they can” said Harris.

The death of Durham sparked the interest of the Columbus police department to take a deeper look into the growing concerns of illegal street races and reckless stunt driving being reported by citizens.

“There’s people that are online, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube recording these different events every weekend, posting them every single week and we’re able to look at these videos, using our technology to identify not only the vehicles, but as well as the drivers,” said Sgt. Oakes with Columbus police.

Police are making arrests for illegal and dangerous “tricks”, often done in a private parking lot near Buena Vista road.

Recent arrest include Akeem Turner, Isaac Modowell, James Bryan Brown, and Caiser Veasley. Two out of the four labeled as habitual violators.

“If you are sentenced and found guilty three times within 5 years for reckless stunt driving, which is driving your vehicle in an unsafe manner, racing, doing burnouts, whatever it may be. Your vehicle can be seized, what that means is that it will now become property of the state of Georgia and you will lose that vehicle,” said Oakes.

CPD is in the process of working with the Columbus city council to change a city ordinance, so that in the event of reckless driving a vehicle can be towed as evidence and would not be released until a case is closed.

