Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dog missing for 2 years found in another state

A Colorado family's dog that was missing for two years was found in Kansas. (KUSA)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - One pooch found injured in Kansas is now home - hundreds of miles away - after a microchip was credited to helping staff reunite him with his family.

Helping Hands Humane Society says its staff met Panda on Aug. 18 and thought it was an injured stray. It was so scared it would not let staff near him that day.

After a few days, shelter officials said the intake department was finally able to safely scan Panda for a microchip and found the dog’s owners had been searching for quite some time. After a call to the family, who lived in Colorado, they found out it had been reported missing from their home about 500 miles away in 2021. They had been looking for him for more than two years.

Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than...
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than two years.(Helping Hands Humane Society)

HHHS noted that Panda, now 7, was with the family for the first five years of his life. However, the last two years remain a mystery, as does how he got to the Sunflower State.

Shelter staff said they let Panda’s family know that it would need a little TLC as the pup readjusted back at home. They drove all weekend to get him Aug. 27.

“I wish he could just bark and tell us so that we could understand,” his “mom,” Diana Luna, told KUSA.

Panda’s family told shelter staff the dog’s name and that it knew Spanish commands. Once it got a whiff of their scent and heard its native tongue, he brightened up and was excited.

“We love stories of reunification and are so grateful to be a #BestFriendsNetworkPartner with Best Friends Animal Society,” said an HHHS spokesperson. “Best Friends has been supporting our reunite program by funding reclaim fees this whole year. With their help, and yours, we are working to help these animals - one nose at a time.”

Once reunited with the family, shelter staff said Panda was a completely different dog and allowed them to take a look at him.

Panda was recently found by workers at an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas.
Panda was recently found by workers at an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Driver in Gateway Dr. rollover accident charged with DUI, Columbus police say
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District releases new safety procedures for football games
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.

Latest News

Duck Samford Stadium
Auburn City Schools release new guidelines for Duck Samford Stadium
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state...
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
Debris and smoke is seen in the aftermath of an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital, with dispatcher’s help