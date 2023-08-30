Business Break
Idalia Exits Stage Right; Temperatures & Humidity Dropping

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek's Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Idalia and all of the impacts from the system continue to move away from the Chattahoochee Valley, and it is eventually heading back out into the open Atlantic and won’t be a threat to the USA after that. Around here, we’ll still have to mention rain chances both Thursday and Friday - perhaps with Friday being the wetter of the two days. There are still some uncertainties about rain coverage by then, so we’ll be watching things carefully. For temperatures, they will be heading down a bit by Friday and into our Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Morning lows dip into the 60s by Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings, so with lower humidity around it’s going to make for some very pleasant starts and great weather to get out and about in the morning hours. Most of your Labor Day weekend will be dry without much in the way of any rain chance. For the rest of next week, low-end chances of rain return, along with some much hotter temperatures. Get ready for the mid 90s to make a return and stick around, but at least the mugginess should stay in check!

