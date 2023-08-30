Business Break
Investigation underway following shooting near Rigdon Road, one injured

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning shooting.

The shooting occurred in the area of 10th Street and Rigdon Road.

According to officials, one person was injured.

No further details have been released.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

