Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Driver in Gateway Dr. rollover accident charged with DUI, Columbus police say
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District releases new safety procedures for football games
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.
Investigator testifies during preliminary hearing for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.

Latest News

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill first-year students Lucas Moore and Katie Fiore...
University of North Carolina students rally for gun safety after fatal shooting of faculty member
Duck Samford Stadium
Auburn City Schools release new guidelines for Duck Samford Stadium
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
Opelika holds Service Academy informational sessions
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
Biden warns Idalia still dangerous, says he hasn’t forgotten about the victims of Hawaii’s wildfires