MCSO arrests man on felony indecent exposure charge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a felony indecent exposure charge.

According to officials, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Unit was dispatched to a call involving a male outside of Aldi’s masturbating underneath his pants to the customers leaving the store.

Upon arrival, Derrick Morris was detained and positively identified.

Officials say further investigation revealed that Morris has three prior indecent exposure charges.

Morris was charged with felony indecent exposure and was transported to the county jail without further incident.

This case remains under investigation.

