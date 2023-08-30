Business Break
Minimal impacts from Hurricane Idalia, Bigger effects farther east

Tyler’s forecast
Hurricane Idalia will have fringe effects in the Chattahoochee Valley.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Idalia is making landfall Wednesday morning across Florida’s Bend, southeast of Tallahassee as a major hurricane. While we are 200 miles away and we’ll get a few effects on the fringe, impacts will be very minimal across most of the area.

Hurricane force winds will still be felt across east Georgia.
Hurricane force winds will still be felt across east Georgia.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly cloudy on this Wednesday and turning breezy. Occasional showers, especially from mid morning through late afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 50%. Yes, that’s right, about half of us may not even get a drop of rain or more than a few sprinkles/light showers.

More persistent rains are expected east Wednesday across the valley with a few occasional...
More persistent rains are expected east Wednesday across the valley with a few occasional showers elsewhere.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Wind gusts out of the northeast will be around 20 to 30 mph for most of the region. However, as you go toward Sumter County we could have some 40+ mph gusts in spots there. That may cause a few power outages, downed trees, etc. Rainfall will be more persistent on the eastern side of our area, too, with as much as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. Again, totals will be significantly lower to the west. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 80s as a result of the clouds and tropical air.

Rain amounts will range from nothing to almost 3 inches in our area.
Rain amounts will range from nothing to almost 3 inches in our area.(Source: WTVM Weather)
Most of us will have gusts of 20-30 mph Wednesday, closer to 40 mph in Sumter County.
Most of us will have gusts of 20-30 mph Wednesday, closer to 40 mph in Sumter County.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Effects will increase exponentially on the other side of I-75 from Valdosta and Tifton up to Waycross and Savannah. Expect areas of flooding and damaging winds in those areas.

Rainfall will increase dramatically as you go eastward across Georgia
Rainfall will increase dramatically as you go eastward across Georgia(Source: WTVM Weather)

Some breaks in the clouds tonight with a chance of showers through the evening on the outer edges of the storm as it pushes toward the Carolinas. Drier Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 60s early in the morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day. Mainly dry with a slight chance of a shower mainly south. Highs between 88 and 90 degrees.

As Idalia races away Thursday, it will dry out.
As Idalia races away Thursday, it will dry out.(Source: WTVM Weather)

There could be a few more showers Friday, but overall the humidity will start to get lower as drier air behind Idalia and a front moves in. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 Friday and into the weekend.

Nice and dry this weekend.
Nice and dry this weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be dry for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures go up next week and could be in the mid 90s again by mid next week.

A dry stretch of weather will return soon.
A dry stretch of weather will return soon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

