Moment of silence held to remember victims in tragic Smiths Station crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a moment of silence held in an East Alabama community to remember a mother, father and one of their two children who were killed in a tragic weekend wreck.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Ami, Jimmy, and Hudson Napier of Smiths Station were traveling on U.S. Highway 80 East near Garrett Harrison Stadium when they crashed into the rear of a semi-truck. Mayor Bubba Copeland held a moment of silence on Aug. 29 at Smiths Station City Hall.

Smiths Station Parks and Recreation Director Jason Stewart, who coached eight-year-old Hudson in t-ball, shared his condolences with the Napier family.

Jimmy’s aunt, Krystal Napier, says since this tragedy happened, the love from the community has been tremendous. The Napier family shared an update on Grayson Napier, the only survivor in the car. Krystal says he is in a lower body cast for his hips and legs. He also has some breaks and fractures in his neck and back. However, there is no ligament or spinal cord damage.

The family asks for continued prayers for their family and all who love them.

