High school football games no longer being held at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium for remainder of the season

Muscogee County School District logo(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High School varsity football games will no longer be played at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium for the remaining season according to Muscogee County superintendent, David Lewis.

The change comes after a fight during the 61st annual Heritage Bowl football game held at the stadium on Aug. 25 leading to the game being suspended.

The games scheduled that were scheduled to be at the memorial stadium will be rescheduled to another location.

According to Lewis and MCSD athletic director, Jeff Battles, the change is due to inadequate staffing to accommodate the memorial stadium and safety.

“I think the staffing part was the key to everything until we can feel comfortable with that then we feel we need to stay at the stadiums that we can staff ourselves,” Battles said.

“We will continue to look at that, evaluate that and determine if that facility is something we can safely hold events in going forward,” Lewis said.

You can click here to find out the other changes being implemented to ensure safety in future events.

