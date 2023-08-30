Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Spencer High School students volunteer following incident at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 Spencer High School students gathered at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30 to set an example following the incident at the 61st annual Heritage Bowl on Aug. 25.

The students rode a bus to the stadium in the morning, and spent nearly one hour and 30 minutes picking up trash from the football game on Friday, Aug. 25.

“I’m here on behalf of JROTC because earlier in the event, we wanted to represent the colors. As we know that’s an important part of any event. We want to make sure that represent our nation as a whole.” said Elvin Rodriquez, a Spencer High student ambassador. “So, we came here to help clean up because after what happened on the game, the area was dirty, but we wanted to give back to the community since we got to make sure we finish what we started.”

It’s the first year on the job for Rosa Patterson, Spencer High’s principal.

“We wanted to make sure that we helped out with making sure there that there was a clean up process in place. We want to make sure we left the stadium the same way that we found it,” she said. “A lot of our students are outstanding students, and they’re amazing athletes.

Dozens of bags full of trash, picked up by student volunteers. Gary Gaither, a Spencer High Football player, was one of those volunteers.

“It was in pretty rough shape, but we cleaned it up. Everybody came together, and we cleaned it up. I just feel like we did what we had to do, and it’s clean,” Gaither said.

Since the game, three juveniles have been arrested on various weapon charges.

The weapons were found outside of the stadium in the parking lot, and it’s not clear if the weapons were ever fired on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Driver in Gateway Dr. rollover accident charged with DUI, Columbus police say
Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District releases new safety procedures for football games
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.

Latest News

Spencer High School students volunteer following incident at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium
Spencer High School students volunteer following incident at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Investigation underway following shooting near Rigdon Road, male injured
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
One person injured in shooting on Reese Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near Reese Road in Columbus