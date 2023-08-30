St. Mary’s Magnet Academy set to host ‘Showing Up Together’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Mary’s Academy will kick off Attendance Awareness Month on Friday, September 1, with a school parade to include faculty, staff, and students of St. Mary’s and the G.W. Carver High School Marching Band.

The event is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy located on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus.

The theme for the kick-off event is “Showing up Together”.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Mr. Larry Marshall. Mr. Marshall is currently ranked as Command Sergeant of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department and serves as the Executive Officer to Sheriff Greg Countryman.

