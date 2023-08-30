Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

St. Mary’s Magnet Academy set to host ‘Showing Up Together’ event

St. Mary’s Magnet Academy “Showing Up Together” event flyer
St. Mary’s Magnet Academy “Showing Up Together” event flyer(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Mary’s Academy will kick off Attendance Awareness Month on Friday, September 1, with a school parade to include faculty, staff, and students of St. Mary’s and the G.W. Carver High School Marching Band.

The event is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy located on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus.

The theme for the kick-off event is “Showing up Together”.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Mr. Larry Marshall. Mr. Marshall is currently ranked as Command Sergeant of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department and serves as the Executive Officer to Sheriff Greg Countryman.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Driver in Gateway Dr. rollover accident charged with DUI, Columbus police say
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District releases new safety procedures for football games
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.
Investigator testifies during preliminary hearing for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.

Latest News

Spencer High School students volunteer following incident at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium
Spencer High School students volunteer following incident at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium
Moment of silence held to remember victims in tragic Smiths Station crash
Moment of silence held to remember victims in tragic Phenix City crash
Columbus organizations provide essentials for homeless veterans in need
Columbus organizations provide essentials for homeless veterans in need
Paws Human Society, Fla. Urgent Rescue partner to save lives amid Hurricane Idalia