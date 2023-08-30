Talbot County deputy arrested for theft by deception, other crimes by GBI

TALBOT, Ga. (WTVM) - A sheriff’s deputy has been arrested in Meriwether County for theft and other charges by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

According to the GBI, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) requested that the agency investigate allegations of Mercedes Clark, a former MSCO sheriff’s deputy and current Talbot County sheriff’s deputy, falsifying timesheets and other documents.

Initial information suggested while Clark was working as a deputy with Meriwether County she filled out fraudulent timesheets for hours she did not actually work and completed false reports related to official vehicle usage.

Clark was booked at Meriwether County Jail and charged with the following crimes,

Two counts of violation of oath of office

12 counts of false statements and writing

One count of theft by deception

Officials say this investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 706-565-7888.

