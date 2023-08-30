Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Teens identified in fatal single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County

Teens identified in fatal single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Teens identified in fatal single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County(Source: Valley Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department released the names of the two teens killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on I-85 on Aug. 25.

The teens are identified as Ampmeko Zyquan Trammell and Quintavius Jamaal Harris.

A third victim who was ejected from the vehicle and found alive in the median has not been identifie.

His condition is still unknown.

All three victims were 19-years-old and from Lanett.

No details have been released about what led to the accident, and this case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Driver in Gateway Dr. rollover accident charged with DUI, Columbus police say
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District releases new safety procedures for football games
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.
Investigator testifies during preliminary hearing for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.

Latest News

Muscogee County School District logo
AJ McClung Memorial Stadium halts hosting HS football for remainder of year
Talbot County deputy arrested for theft by deception, other crimes by GBI
Gov. Kemp announces new manufacturing facility to be opened in West Point
Columbus organizations provide essentials for homeless veterans in need