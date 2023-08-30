Teens identified in fatal single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department released the names of the two teens killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on I-85 on Aug. 25.
The teens are identified as Ampmeko Zyquan Trammell and Quintavius Jamaal Harris.
A third victim who was ejected from the vehicle and found alive in the median has not been identifie.
His condition is still unknown.
All three victims were 19-years-old and from Lanett.
No details have been released about what led to the accident, and this case is still under investigation.
