Trial underway for man accused of killing 2-year-old girl in 2017 Lanett murder

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A capital murder trial is underway in Chambers County. 31-year-old Raeshon Williams is charged with the killing of two-year-old B’reeann Avery.

The case began back in 2017 and went through a mistrial in May 2023, and a new trial started Monday. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom. However, the prosecutors continued with witness testimony. The jury heard from Dr. Edward Reedy fro the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Reedy performed the autopsy on the toddler.

B’reeann was the daughter of the defendant’s girlfriend at the time, Samia Avery. The child and her two sisters were left in Williams’ care while their mother was at work. After performing the autopsy, the doctor concluded the child died from internal injuries after seeing various trauma to different organs.

Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse and capital murder. Michele Flakes, the defendant’s aunt, says they are ready to hear the truth after six and a half years.

So far, the mother of the two-year-old victim and responding officers from that night have already testified. News Leader 9 will continue to follow this trial and bring more information to you as it becomes available.

