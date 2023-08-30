Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Trial underway for man accused of killing 2-year-old girl in 2017 Lanett murder

Raeshon Williams
Raeshon Williams(Source: Chamber County Jail)
By Justin Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A capital murder trial is underway in Chambers County. 31-year-old Raeshon Williams is charged with the killing of two-year-old B’reeann Avery.

The case began back in 2017 and went through a mistrial in May 2023, and a new trial started Monday. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom. However, the prosecutors continued with witness testimony. The jury heard from Dr. Edward Reedy fro the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Reedy performed the autopsy on the toddler.

B’reeann was the daughter of the defendant’s girlfriend at the time, Samia Avery. The child and her two sisters were left in Williams’ care while their mother was at work. After performing the autopsy, the doctor concluded the child died from internal injuries after seeing various trauma to different organs.

Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse and capital murder. Michele Flakes, the defendant’s aunt, says they are ready to hear the truth after six and a half years.

So far, the mother of the two-year-old victim and responding officers from that night have already testified. News Leader 9 will continue to follow this trial and bring more information to you as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Family and friends remember the Napier family
Family, friends and students mourn the loss of three people killed in wreck
Wreck on Gateway Drive
Driver in Gateway Dr. rollover accident charged with DUI, Columbus police say
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District releases new safety procedures for football games
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.
Investigator testifies during preliminary hearing for murder suspect in stabbing on 31st Ave.

Latest News

Teens identified in fatal single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Teens identified in fatal single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
Teens identified in fatal single-vehicle accident on I-85 North in Chambers County
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Investigation underway following shooting near Rigdon Road, male injured
One person injured in shooting on Reese Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near Reese Road in Columbus