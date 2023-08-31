26 individuals arrested in Georgia for child sex crimes

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked with various law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort, “Operation Sneaky Peach,” that led to the arrest of 26 people, specifically one from the Chattahoochee Valley.

35-year-old Trevious Murrell of Americus in Sumter County was arrested during the operation and has been booked in the Sumter County Jail.

The 26 individuals were charged with sexual exploitation of children and other offenses.

The effort was to identify and arrest individuals committing sexual crimes against children involved in technology facilitated crimes such as sharing child pornography, communications and arranging to meet with children tp perform sexual acts, and the possession, manufacturing and distribution of child pornography.

There were 30 children identified in the operation living in households where online child sexual exploitations was occurring, and according to GBI, four of the individuals arrested admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.

The names of the other people arrested are as following,

Randy Ho, age 22, of Forest Park, Georgia (Clayton County)

William Ellis, age 33, of Cleveland, Georgia (White County)

Russell Summerville, age 38, of Athens, Georgia (Clarke County)

Jeffery Lynn, age 51, of Rossville, Georgia (Walker County)

Michael Beane, age 58, of Waycross, Georgia (Ware County)

James Lail, age 48, of Macon, Georgia (Jones County)

Jeremy Gunn, age 33, of Fayetteville, Georgia (Fayette County)

Douglas Strong, age 64, of Auburn, Georgia (Barrow County)

Bennie House, age 35, of East Ellijay, Georgia (Gilmer County)

Thaddeus Anderson, age 34, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County)

Jimmy Evans, age 65, of Milledgeville, Georgia (Baldwin County)

Paul Angel, age 70, of Danielsville, Georgia (Madison County)

Trent Bailey, age 33, of Hartwell, Georgia (Hart County)

Brian Jones, age 38, of Roopville, Georgia (Heard County)

Ethan Cook, age 18, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County)

Carl Hill, age 42, of Cartersville, Georgia (Bartow County)

Damian Wright, age 22, of Acworth, Georgia (Bartow County)

Dustin Bohrer, age 39, of St. Simons Island, Georgia (Glynn County)

Carey William Wiley Lewis, age 35, of Savannah, Georgia (Chatham County)

Christopher Williams, age 37, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County)

Kieran Michael O’Connor, age 31, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County)

Jesse Kelley, age 31, of Talking Rock, Georgia (Pickens County)

David Latta, age 52, of Lawrenceville, Georgia (Gwinnett County)

Zachary Mitchell Allen, age 40, of Decatur, Georgia (DeKalb County)

Each individual has been booked into the county jail that is listed.

A minor was also arrested during the operation, and there may be more arrests as investigations continues.

