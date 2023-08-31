Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

26 individuals arrested in Georgia for child sex crimes

GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked with various law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort, “Operation Sneaky Peach,” that led to the arrest of 26 people, specifically one from the Chattahoochee Valley.

35-year-old Trevious Murrell of Americus in Sumter County was arrested during the operation and has been booked in the Sumter County Jail.

The 26 individuals were charged with sexual exploitation of children and other offenses.

The effort was to identify and arrest individuals committing sexual crimes against children involved in technology facilitated crimes such as sharing child pornography, communications and arranging to meet with children tp perform sexual acts, and the possession, manufacturing and distribution of child pornography.

There were 30 children identified in the operation living in households where online child sexual exploitations was occurring, and according to GBI, four of the individuals arrested admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.

The names of the other people arrested are as following,

  • Randy Ho, age 22, of Forest Park, Georgia (Clayton County)
  • William Ellis, age 33, of Cleveland, Georgia (White County)
  • Russell Summerville, age 38, of Athens, Georgia (Clarke County)
  • Jeffery Lynn, age 51, of Rossville, Georgia (Walker County)
  • Michael Beane, age 58, of Waycross, Georgia (Ware County)
  • James Lail, age 48, of Macon, Georgia (Jones County)
  • Jeremy Gunn, age 33, of Fayetteville, Georgia (Fayette County)
  • Douglas Strong, age 64, of Auburn, Georgia (Barrow County)
  • Bennie House, age 35, of East Ellijay, Georgia (Gilmer County)
  • Thaddeus Anderson, age 34, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County)
  • Jimmy Evans, age 65, of Milledgeville, Georgia (Baldwin County)
  • Paul Angel, age 70, of Danielsville, Georgia (Madison County)
  • Trent Bailey, age 33, of Hartwell, Georgia (Hart County)
  • Brian Jones, age 38, of Roopville, Georgia (Heard County)
  • Ethan Cook, age 18, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County)
  • Carl Hill, age 42, of Cartersville, Georgia (Bartow County)
  • Damian Wright, age 22, of Acworth, Georgia (Bartow County)
  • Dustin Bohrer, age 39, of St. Simons Island, Georgia (Glynn County)
  • Carey William Wiley Lewis, age 35, of Savannah, Georgia (Chatham County)
  • Christopher Williams, age 37, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County)
  • Kieran Michael O’Connor, age 31, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County)
  • Jesse Kelley, age 31, of Talking Rock, Georgia (Pickens County)
  • David Latta, age 52, of Lawrenceville, Georgia (Gwinnett County)
  • Zachary Mitchell Allen, age 40, of Decatur, Georgia (DeKalb County)

Each individual has been booked into the county jail that is listed.

A minor was also arrested during the operation, and there may be more arrests as investigations continues.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Muscogee County School District logo
AJ McClung Memorial Stadium halts hosting HS football for remainder of year
Traffic backed up on I-185 South bound
Traffic delayed on I-185 North, South bound lanes near Macon Rd
One person injured in shooting on Reese Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near Reese Road in Columbus
Talbot County deputy arrested for theft by deception, other crimes by GBI

Latest News

Columbus leaders gather for grand reopening of Ralston Towers
Columbus leaders gather for grand reopening of Ralston Towers
Columbus leaders gather for grand reopening of Ralston Towers
Columbus leaders gather for grand reopening of Ralston Towers
Trial underway for man accused of killing 2-year-old girl in 2017 Lanett murder
Columbus man convicted of murder in 2021 deadly shooting sentenced to life
Columbus man convicted of murder in 2021 deadly shooting sentenced to life