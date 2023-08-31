Auburn University prepares for first home football game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is getting ready for its first game day of the year. There are 25,000 students enrolled this semester, plus the university is getting ready to welcome an additional 50,000 fans into Jordan-Hare Stadium.

There are few events that draw a crowd of 80,000 plus people together. However, in the south, especially in Auburn, that’s nearly every home football game. The Auburn Tigers make its kickoff return in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2. Auburn is part of many historic southern rivalries within the Southeastern Conference, and fans are hoping this year will be different than the last. This season marks a new era of Auburn football as new Head Coach Hughe Freese begins. Lily Stewart says she is ready for a new era to begin.

Football is what brings people to Auburn on most Saturdays, but that’s not the only part of gameday. Students and fans are ready for tailgating to return. On game day, the campus is flooded with the school’s colors – blue, orange and white canopies. Stewart says she loves tailgating because she feels like a part of the family. Senior in Animal Science Cam says the atmosphere is her favorite part, and she’s just ready to be back.

Trey Johnson is the owner of the J&M Store in downtown, and he says every day is game day in Auburn, and the fans help his store.

There’s one thing no one can deny. Member of the Auburn community loves their school, city and their Auburn Tigers.

