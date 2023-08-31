Bingo halted at the American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation underway

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Twice a week at the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135, close to 100 members get together to play bingo, but the games have been suspended while an investigation is underway.

The Russell County Sheriff’s office are investigating what the bingo funds are being used for.

Nothing’s been proven yet, but Nancy Jones who is no longer allowed in the American Legion building, brought attention to the possibility of suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office.

“They said my membership has been suspended and ordered me to turn in all keys and all financial connections, which I don’t have any. So, that won’t be hard at all,” Jones said.

The Post 135 executive committee voted to suspend Jones of her membership claiming that she abandoned her duties as post commander.

Her suspension letter states she gave “false information intended to disrupt the orderly operation of the Post’s Bingo program with the intent to do harm to the Post.”

Jones said she asked for financial accountability after speculation of thousands of bingo funds being used by post officers for personal gain.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is not sure if the post has violated any of the bingo laws, but Jones brought it to their attention after her request of a financial statement and independent audit from the Post bingo chairman was denied.

“Repeatedly, I asked for myself and for the post, and they would not give it. So, I went to the sheriff’s department to see could he get one,” she said.

The RCSO oversees bingo under the Alabama Bingo Law.

After they suspended bingo game privileges, the Post 135 executive committee voted to revoke Jones’ membership.

“Why am I targeted just for asking a question for financial accountability, that’s all,” she said.

We reached out to one of the leaders at the American Legion Post, and they said they will not give a comment at this time.

The suspension letters states that Jones has the right to appeal the decision of her suspension to The Department of Alabama Executive Committee or Department of Convention.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.