Dragon Con Expert in Columbus Previews Big Pop Culture Convention in Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The largest multi-media pop culture convention in the world starts in Georgia this week, and a Columbus man who’s been covering it for more than two decades is giving us an inside look.

More than 60,000 people are expected to come to Atlanta for Dragon Con, including a lot of folks from the Chattahoochee Valley. It starts Thursday August 31 and goes through Labor Day weekend.

Wes Carroll, who’s been hosting the Dragon Con annual radio show and podcast for years, calls this a premiere 5-day costume party with a huge free parade. He says fans get to interact with comic book authors, famous actors, illustrators, and writers.

“It covers science fiction and fantasy. A lot of people think it’s just a science fiction convention, but it’s not. It’s also literature...live music...gaming, it’s one of the biggest gaming conventions in the world. There’s 3 acres of gaming that takes place inside AmericasMart in Atlanta,” Wes Carroll said. Dragon Con also has a $73 million economic impact on Georgia.

On this year’s pre-game show, Wes interviewed top special effects designer Adam Savage of “Myth Busters” and Phil Lamarr, an actor from Justice League and Pulp Fiction.

