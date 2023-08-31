Georgia, Alabama doctors share tips to combat COVID-19 uptick

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID numbers are rising again as we head out of the summer month. Some local medical professionals are saying with relaxed COVID restrictions and the start of school, we are seeing an uptick in numbers.

Two doctors out of Georgia and Alabama are reminding people to be cautious if COVID-19 hits them again. Hospital admissions related to COVID have increased by 18 percent, while deaths are also increasing by 20 percent, as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported.

The COVID tracker also breaks down the numbers by state and county, which can help you decide what to do for you and your family.

In Alabama, hospitalizations have risen by 47 percent. Georgia isn’t far behind with a 34 percent increase. Both medical professionals say to be prepared, especially now that children are back in school. Ensure you wash your hands and have good hygiene etiquette to avoid getting others sick.

If you’re concerned about getting tested, you still can get free tests through the CDC website and find a testing location near you.

