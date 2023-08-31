Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself

Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.

Don Goulding Sr., 68, won $1.06 million in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on July 13.

“I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night,” Goulding told Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Goulding, a part-time auto parts delivery driver, said he won around the time of his birthday.

“It was the best birthday present I ever bought myself,” he said in a press conference.

He was so excited to tell a friend who just so happened to be walking by his home at the time he found out he won.

“She was shocked,” he said. “She said, ‘Oh my gosh! I’ve never seen that before.’”

The next day he went back to the store where he bought the winning ticket and told them they “sold a winner last night.”

Goulding said the money will help him with retirement and allow him to go fishing more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
Muscogee County School District logo
AJ McClung Memorial Stadium halts hosting HS football for remainder of year
Traffic backed up on I-185 South bound
Traffic delayed on I-185 North, South bound lanes near Macon Rd
crime scene mgn
One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting on Reese Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near Reese Road in Columbus

Latest News

Interview: Tracey Green talks about upcoming Uptown Beer and Wine Festival
26 individuals arrested in Georgia for child sex crimes
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
Bingo halted at the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation...
Bingo halted at the American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation underway
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
26 individuals arrested in Georgia for child sex crimes