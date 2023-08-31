MCSO arrest fugitive on multiple felony warrants, with charges added
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Patrol Units arrested a man with multiple felony warrants.
The man is identified as Tyrone Ward, and he has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
According to Sheriff Greg Countryman , Ward fled on foot when stopped by investigators, and after a chase, he made entry into home without the owner’s consent. Investigators captured him inside the residence.
Ward had three outstanding felony warrants with the MCSO,
Those charges include,
- Felony violation of probation for possession of cocaine
- Felony bench warrant for theft by taking
- Felony bail jumping
He is additionally charged with,
- Felony home invasion 2nd degree
- Felony criminal damage to property
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
