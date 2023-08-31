MCSO arrest fugitive on multiple felony warrants, with charges added

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Patrol Units arrested a man with multiple felony warrants.

The man is identified as Tyrone Ward, and he has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman , Ward fled on foot when stopped by investigators, and after a chase, he made entry into home without the owner’s consent. Investigators captured him inside the residence.

Ward had three outstanding felony warrants with the MCSO,

Those charges include,

Felony violation of probation for possession of cocaine

Felony bench warrant for theft by taking

Felony bail jumping

He is additionally charged with,

Felony home invasion 2nd degree

Felony criminal damage to property

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

