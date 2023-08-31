MCSO arrests validated gang member, wanted fugitive on felony drug charges
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office took another confirmed gang member and wanted fugitive off the streets of Columbus.
Officials say Marcus McLeod was wanted for multiple felony warrants with the MCSO and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office (Pennsylvania). MCSO Investigators located McLeod in an apartment in Muscogee County.
Investigators also located Euricka Guiont, who had a felony warrant with Troup County.
Marcus McLeod was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Violation of probation
- 4 counts robbery (ACSO)
- 5 counts simple assault (ACSO)
- 4 counts harassment (ACSO)
- Violation of bond conditions (ACSO)
Euricka Guiont was charged with the following:
- Felony violation of probation, Troup County
- Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer
