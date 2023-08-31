Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

MCSO arrests validated gang member, wanted fugitive on felony drug charges

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office took another confirmed gang member and wanted fugitive off the streets of Columbus.

Officials say Marcus McLeod was wanted for multiple felony warrants with the MCSO and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office (Pennsylvania). MCSO Investigators located McLeod in an apartment in Muscogee County.

Investigators also located Euricka Guiont, who had a felony warrant with Troup County.

Marcus McLeod was charged with the following:

  • Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Violation of probation
  • 4 counts robbery (ACSO)
  • 5 counts simple assault (ACSO)
  • 4 counts harassment (ACSO)
  • Violation of bond conditions (ACSO)

Euricka Guiont was charged with the following:

  • Felony violation of probation, Troup County
  • Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
crime scene mgn
One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus
Muscogee County School District logo
AJ McClung Memorial Stadium halts hosting HS football for remainder of year
Traffic backed up on I-185 South bound
Traffic delayed on I-185 North, South bound lanes near Macon Rd
Mercedes Clark
Talbot County deputy arrested for theft by deception, other crimes by GBI

Latest News

Georgia, Alabama doctors share tips to combat COVID-19 uptick
Jordan Hare Stadium
Auburn University prepares for first home football game
Mercedes Clark
Talbot County deputy arrested for theft by deception, other crimes by GBI
New safety procedures following brawl at A.J. McClung Stadium
New safety procedures following brawl at A.J. McClung Stadium