MCSO arrests validated gang member, wanted fugitive on felony drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office took another confirmed gang member and wanted fugitive off the streets of Columbus.

Officials say Marcus McLeod was wanted for multiple felony warrants with the MCSO and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office (Pennsylvania). MCSO Investigators located McLeod in an apartment in Muscogee County.

Investigators also located Euricka Guiont, who had a felony warrant with Troup County.

Marcus McLeod was charged with the following:

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug-related objects

Violation of probation

4 counts robbery (ACSO)

5 counts simple assault (ACSO)

4 counts harassment (ACSO)

Violation of bond conditions (ACSO)

Euricka Guiont was charged with the following:

Felony violation of probation, Troup County

Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer

