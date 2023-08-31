New safety procedures following brawl at A.J. McClung Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County school officials are pulling out all the stops to curb violence and make football games a safe environment for everyone, after a fight and chaos shutdown the 61st Heritage Bowl game last week.

No more games will be held at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus for the rest of this season.

Four girls from middle school and younger started fighting in the bleachers at the Carver Spencer football game, or Heritage Bowl, this past Friday, according to school officials. It then spilled over into the parking lot.

We’ve learned those female students were charged with simple battery and released to their parents. The teens, 15 and 16 year olds, with the guns had a Draco-semi automatic weapon and two handguns.

They were in the back side of the parking lot away from A. J. McClung Memorial Stadium. Police say one of the guns was stolen. They face various charges including brandishing a weapon.

School district officials and Columbus police could not confirm that any shots were fired. The trio was booked in the juvenile detention center. They appeared in court yesterday but due to their ages, the results are kept secret.

All of the commotion prompting new safety procedures by the Muscogee County School District.

The latest one moves all games slated to be played at Memorial Stadium to either Otis Spencer or Kinnett Stadiums for the rest of this season.

“Readjust some of our schedules for this year and make sure our teams get to play and get to play fair games. It was a little inconvenient but our coaches understand what we are trying to do and are on board.”

The main reason behind this decision is unlike Otis Spencer and Kinnett Stadiums, The school district does not own Memorial Stadium, the city of Columbus does. Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says they are not comfortable with their ability to adequately staff A.J. McClung Stadium.

We also spoke with MCSD Police Chief Greg Arp and he says they are beefing up patrols at all games. Some officers you will see and there may be officers that you will not see.

Dr. Lewis is also stressing the safety of the players, parents staff and spectators is a top priority for him and he made it crystal clear this was a small group of students who originally started this ordeal, and it had nothing to do with the students at Carver or Spencer and their principals acted accordingly.

