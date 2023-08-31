One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 16-year-old male was found dead in his aunt’s car in front of the ball field in the 2000 block of Double Churches Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the male is identified as Dayton Willis, and he was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:36 a.m.

Willis was found with multiple gunshot wounds and a Colt. 38 special revolver in his lap according to Bryan.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.